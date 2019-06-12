Village Tree Lighting Ceremony Rescheduled For Monday Night

Big Bear Lake, CA – The annual Village Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony that was canceled last Friday night due to heavy snow, has been rescheduled for Monday, December 9th. This will be a more intimate event, focused on the community. The Big Bear Elementary Boosters will be selling hot chocolate, cookies, and candy canes.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are already in their Santa House in the Village, so there won’t be a grand entrance, but they will be there from 6-9pm to see all the children.

Big Bear students who have been invited to sing at Carnegie Hall next year, will be singing your favorite Christmas carols starting at 7:00pm. Steve Cassling will MC the event and following remarks from Big Bear Lake Mayor Randy Putz, Mayor Pro-Tem Rick Herrick, and the entire City Council, the tree will be officially lit.