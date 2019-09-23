Vietnam War Veterans to be Honored at Big Bear Lake City Council Meeting

Big Bear Lake, CA – The City of Big Bear Lake City Council in collaboration with the County of San Bernardino and the Big Bear Valley Military Ministry organization, will be participating in a presentation being made to local Vietnam War Veterans on Monday, September 23. This presentation is part of the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration program established to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families on behalf of our grateful nation.

This special presentation is being held at the City of Big Bear Lake’s Performing Arts Center located at 39707 Big Bear Boulevard, during the Regular City Council Meeting scheduled to begin at 6:30pm. The City Council invites the community to attend this presentation to help them publicly thank and acknowledge the service and sacrifice of our nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families.