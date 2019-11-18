Vehicle Fire Results in Temporary Loss of Power to BVES Customers

UPDATE 4pm: Per eyewitness reports on the scene, a vehicle was traveling west in the Snow Summit parking lot at an excessive speed. The vehicle transcended the fence surrounding the Salvation Army Pine Summit Christian Camp at Thrush before crashing and catching fire. The single vehicle occupant was airlifted to a regional hospital facility.

1pm: According to our local Sheriff’s department, a car fire was reported today at 11:53am in the parking lot of Snow Summit. Both Sheriff deputies and fire personnel responded who extinguished the flames. The single vehicle accident temporarily took out a Bear Valley Electric pole guy wire resulting in the loss of power to their Goldmine circuit which predominantly affects the Moonridge area and approximately 1000 meters. Bear Valley Electric was able to restore power to those customers by early afternoon. The vehicle accident is under investigation.