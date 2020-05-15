Vacation Rentals Now Permitted Limited To Immediate Household Members

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – Following San Bernardino County’s lead earlier today, vacation rentals are now permitted to operate in the City of Big Bear Lake.

Vacation rentals may now be occupied, but only by members of the same immediate household. No gatherings or parties are permitted, and all guest groups should maintain 6 ft. separation from others, should wear face coverings when interacting with other groups or individuals, and should practice frequent hand washing and personal hygiene.

ALL vacation rental guests should bring their own food and supplies from their home community. PLEASE don’t crowd our grocery stores, and help us preserve essential food and supplies for the residents of the Big Bear Valley. Vacation rental guests are encouraged to order take-out or delivery from local restaurants, who are eager to serve you. Face coverings should be worn when interacting with restaurant staff.

All vacation rental owners and managers should take appropriate steps to ensure that the unit is clean, should ensure that your guests understand the local recommendations and restrictions (below), and should follow “best practices” recommended by the City and our partners. This is an important first step for the City in welcoming back overnight visitors, and it is critical that we get this right.

We need the cooperation of all vacation rental owners, managers, and guests to KEEP OUR COMMUNITY SAFE and KEEP OUR COMMUNITY OPEN!

