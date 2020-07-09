USDA Forest Service Temporarily Closes National Forests

Big Bear News – Vallejo, CA – UPDATE: 4:00PM: Beginning at 5pm today, closures on the San Bernardino National Forest includes no camping, hiking, biking, off highway vehicle use, permitted wood cutting among others. In an unprecedented move, the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region just announced temporary closures and fire restrictions of selected National Forest lands to provide for public safety and reduce the potential for human caused fire starts. These restrictions will go into effect at 5:00 pm PST today and will be re-evaluated daily as conditions change. Most of California remains under the threat of unprecedented and dangerous fire conditions with a combination of extreme heat, significant wind events, dry conditions, and firefighting resources that are stretched to the limit. The closure of national forests include the San Bernardino National Forest. Additional national forest land closures include Angeles National Forest, Cleveland National Forest, Inyo National Forest, Los Padres National Forest, Sequoia National Forest, Sierra National Forest and Stanislaus National Forest. Also the new restrictions include the use of any ignition source on all National Forest System lands including campfires, gas stoves and the like are now prohibited throughout California. And, all developed campgrounds and day-use sites on National Forests in California will be closed, again, as of 5pm tonight. It is critical that all Californians and national forest visitors follow these important closures and restrictions for their own safety and the safety of our firefighters.