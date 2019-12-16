US Forest Service to Continue Prescribed Burning This Week

Big Bear, CA – Fire crews will continue to take advantage of weather conditions safe for prescribed fire to burn slash piles made from vegetation thinned from the forest. These active forest management projects continue longtime efforts to maintain facility and community defense throughout the National Forest. Smoke and flames may be visible day and night during burning periods.

There are multiple locations, including the City Creek Fire Station off Highway 330 (18 piles/ 20 acres); the Fawnskin Fire Station, on the north side of Big Bear Lake (285 piles/57 acres); Forest Road 2N10, between the Snow Summit and Bear Mountain ski areas (400 piles, 181 acres); Green Canyon, south of Sugarloaf (2,600 piles/260 acres); and Erwin Lake/Deadmans Ridge, east of Big Bear Lake (3,000 piles/400 acres).

Crews will evaluate the safest and most productive sites each morning to determine that day’s location(s).