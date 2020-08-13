Update: SR-18 Resurfacing Project from Lucerne to Apple Valley

Big Bear News – Lucerne, CA – The California Department of Transportation is continuing work on a $1.3 million resurfacing project on State Route 18. Work will be completed from Central Rd in Apple Valley to west of Fairlane Rd in Lucerne.

The contractor, Calmex Engineering, has completed the repaving portion of work. Crews will begin other preventative maintenance activities and restriping throughout the project zone in approximately one week. Hours of operations will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Traffic will be free flowing, as most of the preventative maintenance activities are taking place off the roadway. Some exceptions may apply to ensure worker safety. Restriping actives will be done with a moving closure and reduced speed limit. A tentative work schedule is forthcoming. This schedule is subject to change.