Update: Bridge Railing Replacement on SR-330

San Bernardino, CA – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) crews are in process of work on the bridge rail replacement project on State Route 330 (SR-330) at the West Fork City Creek Bridge.

Operations began on March 23, to begin restriping, k-rail installation, and placement of

materials. A solar signal was installed on Thursday, March 26th, to direct one-way traffic control as work continues behind k-rail until the project is completed in Fall of 2020. Traffic delays are anticipated Monday through Friday from 7am to 6pm throughout the project’s duration.

Be advised, weather conditions may affect this operation. Know before you go! To stay on

top of roadwork in the Inland Empire go to Caltrans District 8 and sign up for commuter

alerts.