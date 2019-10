Big Bear Lake, CA – A small portion of Fox Farm Road will be closed from approximately Monday, October 28 to Friday, November 8 due to a water line construction project. The closure includes the eastbound lane between the Kmart driveway and the CVS driveway, an area just west of Big Bear Blvd. The three area businesses will be accessible from at least one direction on Fox Farm Rd and each has an additional entrance from Big Bear Blvd. For additional information please call (909) 866-5050.