Two Arrested for Cruelty and Torture

Big Bear, CA – On Saturday, March 30, a ten year old female living in Big Bear City, was transported via ambulance from Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Apple Valley to Loma Linda University Medical Center for severe frost bite to her feet. During a medical examination at LLUMC, forensic pediatricians found other injuries to the victim, in different stages of healing. All of the victim’s injuries were consistent with suspected child abuse and neglect.

Investigators determined the ten-year-old victim resides in Big Bear with 32 year old Joshua Gonzalez and Frances Castro, 35.

Following an extensive investigation and collaboration with Big Bear Sheriff’s Station, and Forensic Pediatricians from Loma Linda, Gonzalez and Castro were arrested by the Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Detail without incident on Monday, May 6, in Big Bear. Gonzalez and Castro were booked at Central Detention Center for Willful Cruelty to a Child, Torture and Mayhem. Bail was set for $275,000. Gonzalez and Castro are in custody at Central Detention Center.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Specialized Investigation Division, Crimes Against Children Detail, Detective Brian Arias (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.