Travel Advisory for Big Bear Visitors

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Fire and law enforcement officials have jointly issued an advisory encouraging visitors to postpone their trip to Big Bear for the next several days in response to circumstances surrounding the El Dorado Fire. Additionally, in a message to residents and visitors of Big Bear Lake and surrounding mountain communities, Big Bear Lake City Manager Frank Rush issued a statement reinforcing the advisory although the El Dorado Fire is not an imminent threat to Big Bear and no evacuation warnings or orders have been issued for the Big Bear Valley at this time. Rush added, the El Dorado Fire remains active and the northern edge of the fire is burning approximately 8 miles south of Big Bear Lake. The fire is currently a serious threat to Angelus Oaks. The advisory supports the effort to minimize the population of the Big Bear Valley IF an evacuation order is ultimately put in place. An advisory check point will be set up at Snow Valley Ski Resort and at the Mitsubishi Cement Plant to advise travelers of the current fire threat to Big Bear. Events planned this weekend including the Adventure Van Expo and start of Oktoberfest have been postponed.





