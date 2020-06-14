“Town Fire” Near Hwy 330 & Second Fire “Green Fire” Near Hwy 38 in Mentone Area

Big Bear News – San Bernardino, CA – UPDATE: 9:30PM – The Town Fire is 75% contained at 5 acres and will be staffed overnight. The cause of the fire is under investigation. UPDATE: 8:30PM – After better assessment of the Green Fire mapping, total acreage of that fire is 20 acres with no additional spread. And, it is now at 10% containment. UPDATE: 7:40PM – The Green Fire has officially been “knocked down” with the beginning of the mop up stage. UPDATE: 6:48PM – Fire personnel have revised the size of the Green Fire to 10 acres with significant progress. A hose lay have been tied in around the Town Fire. That fire is holding at 5 acres. Fire crews will be on the scene through the evening. Web cams show much less smoke visible from both fires. Highway 38 and Highway 330 remain open to travelers. UPDATE: 6:18PM – The forward rate of spread is officially stopped on the Town Fire. Air units have been released from the Town Fire and sent to the Green Fire with good progress on that fire as well. Highway 38 and Highway 330 both remain open. UPDATE: 5:26PM – Crews making good progress on the Town Fire now revised to 5 acres. UPDATE 5:10pm: A second fire was reported at 5pm near Highway 38 north of Mentone at Greenspot. This fire is reported to be at 25 to 30 acres with a rapid rate of spread in the forest. The first fire, the Town Fire, remains at approximately 15 acres. The forward rate of spread on this fire has slowed. Fire personnel are diverting resources to the new Greenspot Fire.

FIRE REPORTED NEAR HIGHWAY 330 “TOWN FIRE”

A small vegetation fire started late this afternoon near Highway 330. Fire is approximately a quarter acre in on Forest Service Road 1N09 currently at about 15 acres with a rapid rate of spread and the potential for a few hundred acres. However, firefighters and aircraft resources are making good progress. Highway 330 remains open at this time.