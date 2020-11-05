Tonight Big Bear Lake City Council Meets to Discuss 20-21 Budget and Plan for Re-Opening

Big Bear News, Big Bear Lake, CA – Tonight’s regularly scheduled meeting of the City of Big Bear Lake City Council will discuss the proposed 2020-2021 budget and proposed actions associated with COVID-19. City Council will review the updated plan for the safe, responsible reopening of Big Bear Lake as drafted by City Manager, Frank Rush, and improved by the local ad-hoc group, the Pandemic Response Plan Committee consisting of local residents, stakeholders and business owners. City Council members will be asked to approve the plan for implementation upon granting of authority by Governor Newsom and/or the County of San Bernardino. Tonight’s meeting will be held at Hofert Hall, however, in accordance with the current state orders, the public is not permitted to attend in person. This meeting can be viewed on-line at www.citybigbearlake.com or on local Spectrum Cable Channel 182. Public participation will be made available telephonically by calling City Hall at 909-866-5831. Tonight’s open session meeting begins at 6:30pm.