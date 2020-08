Two fires have been reported this afternoon in Big Bear. A vegetation fire at Tip Top Mountain, east of Baldwin Lake near Forest Road 2N02 was reported to be between 3 to 5 acres as of 5pm. Due to the remote nature of this fire, tankers and helicopter aircraft are attacking the fire. The second fire is a lightning snag on a hill on the North Shore near the Solar Observatory. An air tanker is making water drops on this fire with the expectation that it will be quickly extinguished.