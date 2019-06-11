There’s Snow in Big Bear

Big Bear, CA – Winter recreation returned to Southern California Saturday, November 2, as Big Bear Snow Play opened for the season with family inner tubing, its earliest opening in years.

Big Bear Snow Play has taken advantage of cold, dry temperatures from the Santa Ana winds to power up ski resort-quality Lenko snowmaking fan guns. There’s already up to two feet of snow in places with up to three runs open. With continued snowmaking more runs will open and eventually up to eight runs will be open for downhill fun.

Big Bear Snow Play, once a ski area known as Rebel Ridge, offers world class inner tubing on the longest runs in Southern California. Guests never have to walk uphill for their downhill fun either, thanks to two Magic Carpet uphill lifts guests merely step on and off of. Popular Glow Tubing night sessions return soon as well, with runs illuminated by changing strobe lights that turn red, blue, yellow, even black light, with even more colorful lighting added last season.

Snowcats groom all the snow nightly and in between day and night sessions to ensure the best possible conditions for guests, who enjoy evenly-spread corduroy. There’s also a separate kiddie area for the youngest riders. Big Bear Snow Play offers a comfortable heated base lodge with family-priced snack bar, winter accessories and video games.

Over the summer the lodge underwent extensive renovations and will soon unveil a new second floor with 3,000 sq. ft. of seating, dining and a 6,700 sq. ft. observation deck with radiant heating.

The area is also open to the new Big Bear Ropes Course which opened in summer with 6,400 sq. ft. of challenges the whole family enjoys. Guests are safely secured while they negotiate 37 obstacles like rolling logs, ropes, and even a zip line.

Big Bear Snow Play is open daily for inner tubing from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lift passes include tube rental and are $35 for all sessions. Small children 36-42” tall $20 with paying adult age 18 and over.

Big Bear Snow Play is at 42825 Big Bear Blvd. Call (909) 585-0075 and for the latest updates visit www.BigBearSnowPlay.com.