The Tribute to Dick Kun Bronze Unveiled

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – On Saturday afternoon at Snow Summit following the Ski Education Foundation fundraiser, the unveiling of the larger than life bronze took place. Simeon Prophet, Loren Hafen and Rick Herrick spearheaded the efforts to get community support, find a fitting location, commissioning artist Ron Pekar, and raising nearly $100,000.00 to complete the statue. Snow Summit’s General Manager Wade Reeser embraced the concept by providing the pavilion location and supplying the labor and materials for the statue base. Jennifer Kun, son Alex and daughter Dominique were on hand as the veil was lifted following expressions of friendship, historical references and family stories. From this point forward visitors to Snow Summit will be permanently greeted with a Dick Kun grin as he is suspended in full view jumping in perfect form.