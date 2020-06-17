The Public’s Help is Needed Finding Missing Person From Twin Peaks

Big Bear News – Twin Peaks, CA – On Wednesday, June 10, deputies from the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station began a missing person investigation after being contacted by the fiancée of Christopher Booker, age 35, an African American male, 6’3” tall, weighing 200 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, long dreadlocks, a beard, and mustache. Deputies were advised that on June 9th, Mr. Booker’s unlocked vehicle was found parked near the intersection of South Kuffel Canyon Road and Highway 18 in the community of Sky Forest. Mr. Booker’s cellphone and other personal belongings were found inside the vehicle; however, there was no sign of him. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt under a black t-shirt, dark grey pants, tan work boots, a dark grey/green beanie, and a black/green camouflage neckerchief face covering.

On June 11th, a detailed search of the area where his vehicle was located was conducted by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Rim of the World Search and Rescue Team and the Sheriff’s Department K9 Division. The following day, a secondary search of the mountainside was conducted by the Sheriff’s Department Specialized Enforcement Division Rope Access Team and the Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue Dog Team. They were unable to locate Mr. Booker and his whereabouts remain unknown.

The investigation is ongoing and additional searches are being planned. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Booker is asked to contact Detective Eric Trujillo at the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station at (909) 336-0600. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.