The New Big Bear Lake Visitor’s Center is Now Open

The new location for the Big Bear Lake Visitor’s Center opened on July 4th. According to Eddie Kirsch, Director of Marketing, the new center welcomed 1741 visitors between July 4th and July 7th compared to 743 visitors during the same time period in 2018. The previous location on Bartlett Road lacked signage and the smaller location offered limited services to visitors. Kirsch explained that as the new building on Big Bear Boulevard became available, it was the right location at the right time. Kirsch continued, “As an organization, we wanted to be forward thinking about what our role is and how best to serve our visitors and have them come back. In looking ahead as to who are visitors are, the larger visitor’s center presence will help add to people’s experience”. The growth of Big Bear as a vacation destination has risen, particularly with international visitors thanks, in part, to the increase of flights into Ontario Airport. The new site renovations are on-going and the administrative staff will move into the new space later this month. They are also excited to have Big Bear Mountain Resorts share an adjacent space where they are currently selling Snow Summit sky ride and bike park tickets. Kirsch added that “Announcing our name change to “Visit Big Bear” fits a national trend but also aligns with our goal of encouraging people to come up and visit Big Bear Lake. More than just a Visitor’s Bureau, our new name reflects that”. The Big Bear Lake Visitor’s Center’s new location is at 40824 Big Bear Boulevard and open daily 9 to 5.

