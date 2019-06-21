The Big Bear Historical Museum Celebrates Camp Juniper’s 100th Birthday

Big Bear, CA – The Big Bear Historical Museum is celebrating the Camp Juniper Store’s centennial birthday party at noon on Saturday, June 29. Special guests Mayor Randall Putz and former Museum Curator Kim Sweet will kick off the party. Kim Sweet will share with visitors the history of Camp Juniper’s past 100 years.

The building was originally located off North Shore Drive at Juniper Point before being moved to the Big Bear Historical Museum.

Dr. Henry Smith originally leased government land at Juniper Point on which he built a summer homestead in 1919. The building later served as a general store and housed the Minnelusa Post Office. It was a gathering spot for community members to come and catch up on local happenings. Today the building displays artifacts typically sold during this time period.

Mayor Putz and Kim Sweet will blow out the birthday candles and cut the first piece of cake. Museum visitors are invited to share a slice of cake with the mayor and the former curator.

The museum is open Wednesday, Saturdays, Sundays, and holiday Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the second week of September. Admission is $5 for those age 14 and older. Children age 13 and younger are admitted free. Parking is free.

The museum is at 800-B Greenway Drive, Big Bear City. For more information, visit the website www.bigbearhistory.org.