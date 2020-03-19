Tap Water Is Safe To Consume

Big Bear, CA – The Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power advises residents that it is safe to use and drink water from the tap as usual as COVID-19 is not present in drinking water supplies. Sierra Orr, Water Conservation and Public Information Supervisor for the DWP, has stated that according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, America’s drinking water supplies remain a safe and affordable way to access water for drinking, cooking and maintaining personal hygiene during the COVID-19 outbreak. As reports of bottled water shortages make headlines, residents should know that the disinfection processes practiced by water systems across North America effectively remove and/or inactivate viruses. Sierra Orr added, “Big Bear is lucky to have completely local groundwater well and springs as our source of drinking water. By drinking Big Bear tap water, residents and visitors are drinking mountain water, much of which comes from natural springs.” Also, in support of public health measures, the DWP is limiting lobby access and suspending indoor water audits as of this week. The lobby is closed for payment but open for urgent questions until further notice. Customers are encouraged to call or email the office with questions at 866-5050 or DWPCustomerService@BBLDWP.com. Payment options include the drop box on the south side of the DWP building, online credit card payment or by phone. For more information visit www.BBLDWP.com.