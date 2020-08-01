Suspect Arrested for Lewd and Lascivious Acts on Minors: Additional Victims Urged to Contact Detectives

Big Bear City, CA – Detectives began an investigation stemming from reports of illegal sexual misconduct with two males, who were 14 years old at the time the separate incidents occurred. As a result of the investigation, 50 year old Big Bear Lake resident, Edward John ‘Jay’ Castaldi was identified as the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Following an extensive investigation, Edward ‘Jay’ Castaldi was arrested January 2nd on felony sexual assault charges involving minor victims. Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on January 2nd, deputies conducted a traffic stop for California Vehicle Code violations on a car that Castaldi was driving. A records search confirmed the arrest warrant and Castaldi was taken into custody without incident. Castaldi has been released on bail, with review of the case and filing of criminal charges pending by the District Attorney’s office.

Detectives believe there may be additional unreported incidents of persons who may have been victimized by Edward Castaldi. Unreported victims are urged to contact Detective Ryan Weddell at the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station at (909) 866-0100. Reports can also be made anonymously through WETIP by calling (800) 78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.