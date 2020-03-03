Super Tuesday Today. Make Your Vote Count!

Big Bear, CA – It is Super Tuesday and for California, and many other states, that means it is election day for the 2020 primaries. The California polls open at 7:00 am and close at 8:00 pm. To find your polling place check your sample ballot or go to the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters website where you can input your town and address. Polling places are also a collection site for your mail-in ballots. To assure your vote counts your mail-in ballot needs to be postmarked by today but must arrive within 3 days. With that in mind, you may want to hand deliver your ballot to a polling place. The Registrar of Voters office in San Bernardino is also a collection site. New this year, you can register, then vote at the same time, at any polling place. Keep in mind that those votes will take longer to process and count as each person will need to be verified by the office of the Registrar. Election officials will assist any citizen to make their vote count. Voting is your right and today is the day to exercise that right.