Sugarloaf Resident Arrested for Destruction to Ecological Reserve Property in Big Bear

Big Bear Lake, CA – Shortly before 10:00 a.m. on October 1, 2019, deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of vehicles off-roading in the Pebble Plain Ecological Reserve in the forested area South of Upper Moonridge. This Reserve is the protected ecosystem of flora and fauna that began 8,000 to 10,000 years ago and is found nowhere else in the world except Big Bear and Holcomb Valley.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a Jeep Cherokee and Chevrolet truck on the Reserve in an area that was posted “Conservation Land, No Vehicles.” Deputies made contact with the driver of the Jeep, identified as Kyle Zickefoose. It was determined that Zickefoose and his passenger were aware they were in a protected area, but they ignored the signs and became stuck in a ravine while off-roading. Zickefoose went home to get his truck to attempt to pull the Jeep out of the ravine. While making his way back to the Jeep, Zickefoose used a saw to cut down tree limbs to clear the narrow space for the truck, destroying erosion control material as well as bushes and trees in the process.

Kyle Zickefoose was arrested without incident and booked into the Big Bear Jail on misdemeanor charges of illegal operation of a vehicle off highway with destruction to land and destruction of vegetation without a permit. The Jeep and truck were towed. Court procedures in this matter are pending in San Bernardino County Superior Court.

For information about authorized off-road trails and OHV permits, motorists are advised to contact the Big Bear Discovery Center at (909) 382-2790 or visit http://mountainsfoundation.org/programs/discovery-center.