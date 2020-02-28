Structure Fire on Blue Jay Road

Big Bear Lake, CA – A report of a commercial structure fire with the reporting party on oxygen and still inside was received on Wednesday, February 26, at approximately 9:04 p.m. The structure is located at the end Blue Jay Road in the City of Big Bear Lake. First arriving fire personnel reported a three-story, residential structure situated on a steep slope in a heavily treed area with light, visible smoke.

Prior to the arrival of Big Bear Fire Department, two residents living on an upper floor used a fire extinguisher to extinguish the fire that had spread to the counter and cabinets. Initial fire personnel confined the fire to the kitchen with active fire coming from an oven. A resident of the unit was found and safely escorted from the unit. The two residents that extinguished the cabinet and counter fire also exited safely. Big Bear Fire Department’s Battalion Chief Brian Parham, one engine and an ambulance remained on-scene to ventilate the home.

Cause of the fire is under investigation by Big Bear Fire Department.