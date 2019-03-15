Structure Fire in Big Bear City Contained to a Couch

Big Bear City, CA – Big Bear Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 800 block of Elysian Blvd in Big Bear City at shortly before 12:00 p.m. on Thursday March 14th. Upon arrival of fire crews, smoke was visible from the exterior of the structure. Big Bear Fire crews took approximately 15 minutes to bring the fire under control. The occupants of the house were treated for minor smoke inhalation. It appears that the cause was due to the unintentional ignition of the occupants’ couch.

For tips on fire safety in your home, visit BigBearFire.