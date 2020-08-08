Structure Fire at Golden Bear Lodge

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA, August 8, 2020– A structure fire was reported at the Golden Bear Lodge on Big Bear Boulevard in Big Bear Lake at approximately 2:02 a.m., on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Upon arrival, fire crews observed a two-story structure to be fully involved. Amidst firefighting efforts to the first structure, crews noticed the structure next door showing heat damage and small flames. All occupants of the cabins evacuated prior to arrival. Big Bear Fire Department units commenced fire suppression activity with complete knock-down obtained within approximately 20-30 minutes. Battalion Chief Dan Rogers was on-scene and in command of the response by Big Bear Fire Department. CAL FIRE and the Big Bear Sheriff’s Department were on scene providing assistance. Cause of the fire is under investigation by Big Bear Fire Department.