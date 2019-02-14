Storm Creates Havoc in Big Bear

Update: Sources tell Kbear that winds with speeds in excess of 75 miles per hour have fallen 50 trees today and that 30 of those trees fell into houses. Rainfall from this storm alone is estimated at 9” at the Dam, almost 8” in Big Bear Lake, 4.5” in Big Bear City and 6” in Fawnskin. We expect the lake level to rise two feet or more.

Bear Valley Electric Crews on Baldwin Lake Road struggle to keep power poles upright as wind gusts reach hurricane speeds

Today’s severe rain and wind storm has created many challenges for Big Bear Valley residents. According to Bear Valley Electric Service, high winds have fallen many trees taking power lines down along with them. BVES crews were dispatched to the Baldwin Lake area to stabilize/repair two power poles that were tilted by extreme wind gusts. Some customers near Baldwin Lake Road are without power. Additional areas affected by power loss include sections of Big Bear Lake, Fawnskin, Moonridge, Erwin Lake, Big Bear City and Boulder Bay. Crews are working to complete the repairs and restore power to it’s customers as soon as possible. If you are without power or experience a problem, contact BVES at 1-800-808-2837.

A Flash Flood Warning, put into effect by the National Weather Service, has now been xtended until 5pm. Widespread heavy flooding has been reported throughout the Valley.

This morning by 6am, Highway 18 from the Big Bear Dam to Snow Valley Mountain Resort was already closed due to rock and mud slides along Artic Circle. Highway 38 followed suit, closing a section at a time, until all of the highway was closed from Hatchery to Forest Falls.

Flood waters overwhelm the Big Bear City Airport western perimeter at Division Road

Poor road conditions resulted in Bear Valley Unified School District calling for an early out for Big Bear High School, Chautauqua High School and Big Bear Middle School. It was already a scheduled minimum day for elementary school students. It was later determined that it was unsafe at the school bus stops so parents were informed that bus transportation home for students was canceled and parents needed to pick up their children at their school sites. According to School Superintendent, Mary Suzuki, transportation by Suburban vehicles, was provided to those students whose parents were unable to pick them up from school. By 1:30pm, all students had been either picked up or transported home safely.

Mountain Transit canceled public transportation service today to, from and within the Big Bear Valley.