Stater Brothers Helping Seniors Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Big Bear, CA – As of March 15, 2020, all 169 Stater Brothers locations have modified their operating hours to 8am to 9pm until further notice due to the unique circumstances COVID-19 has created nationwide. All stores, including Big Bear, will open 15 minutes early, starting at 7:45am to allow seniors to be able to shop for their weekly needs. Stater Brothers asks their customers to only shop for what they will need for the coming week and not to over purchase. Purchasing limits have been placed on items such as toilet paper, paper towels, water, eggs and milk in an effort to allow equal purchase opportunities to everyone. They will remain open as long as they can provide a safe shopping experience for customers and employees. Additional preventive measures have been put in place including increased daily cleaning routines of disinfecting frequently touched surfaces such as check stands, payment keypads, door handles, shopping carts and restrooms. Also, all sales are final at Stater Brothers until further notice. Additionally, the Big Bear location is currently hiring temporary employment for entry level positions. If interested, please inquire at our local store.