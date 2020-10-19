State Route 330 Full Closure October 20 and 21

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is

continuing construction on State Route 330 (SR-330). Crews will continue to repair the culvert located at Postmile 39.6. For worker and equipment safety, SR-330 will be closed in both directions on Tuesday, October 20, and Wednesday October 21, at Live Oak Dr, in Running Springs and Highland Ave, in Highland. The closure will start at approx. 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. both days. During these hours, motorists will need to utilize SR-18 as a detour to get to their destination. Plan ahead, and allow enough time as delays are expected.

It is advised not to use SR-38 as a detour. Currently, there is an active emergency roadway repair project due to the El Dorado fire. Traffic is being controlled with a flagging operation, and delays are anticipated on SR-38 between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

