State and County Orders Cancellation of Large Gatherings Due to COVID-19

Big Bear, CA – San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman has announced that, in an effort to protect the public from any possible spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, the County’s Public Health Officer today has ordered the immediate cancellation or postponement of gatherings of more than 250 people within the county until further notice.

“The Corona Virus is a concern to the city and the entire Big Bear Valley.” stated Mayor Rick Herrick. “The threat is real but our exposure is low at this time. I am concerned for the health of our citizens along with concern for our visitor based jobs and economy. In real terms, we are intertwined as a tourist town and so any loss will eventually be felt by everyone. Please do what is necessary to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and understand that event cancellations are state and county wide orders. Together we will need to pull together to minimize our exposure. My advice is to maximize personal hygiene and minimize unnecessary rumors.”



The County Public Health Officer’s order does not apply to activities such as attendance at regular school classes, work, or essential services. Smaller gatherings should refer to guidance from the California Department of Public Health.



There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the county, however, numerous cases have been confirmed in neighboring counties. People experiencing symptoms of contagious illness should seek medical guidance, not attend work or school, and avoid contact with other people.



Event organizers seeking guidance from the County Public Health Officer specific to their planned events should send their inquiries to coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.



As with any virus, especially during the cold and flu season, there are a number of steps you can take to protect your health and those around you:

–Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

–Wash hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

–Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth, especially with unwashed hands.

–Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

–If someone does become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough, they should stay away from work, school or other people to avoid spreading illness and seek assistance from their healthcare provider if symptoms become severe.

–N95 masks are not recommended outside a healthcare setting. Surgical masks can be worn by sick individuals to reduce the likelihood of spreading germs to others.

