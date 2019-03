San Bernardino, CA – The California Department of Transportation will begin a bridge rail and approach replacement project on State Route 330. The $3.3 million project will begin on Tuesday, April 2nd, and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2020. Work will be at City Creek Bridge (PM 32.51) and East Fork City Creek Bridge (PM 33.68) with one lane open in each direction. Traffic will be controlled using a temporary signal. Be advised, weather conditions may affect this operation.