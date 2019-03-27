State Route 247 Road Project Near Lucerne Valley Has Resumed

Lucerne Valley, CA – The California Department of Transportation has resumed work on the concrete overlay project for State Route 247. On March 25th, crews began the surface treatment preparations between Camp Rock Road and Bessemer Mine Road near Lucerne Valley in both directions. A traffic-controlled flagging operation will be in place during the surface treatment phase. During the concrete overlay operation, there will be a full closure between Camp Rock Rd and Bessemer Mine Rd starting March 29, at 8 p.m. and ending April 1, at 6 a.m. Be advised, weather conditions may affect this operation.