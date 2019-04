Rim of the World, CA – The California Department of Transportation Maintenance crews will be closing State Route 18 in both directions from State Route 138 to Crest Forest Dr., “The Narrows,” (the Rim of the World Highway in the Arrowhead Highlands area) for maintenance repairs and slide material removal. Traffic will be detoured to SR-138 then to Crest Forest Dr. and back to SR-18. The work will take place, Tuesday, April 9 and Wednesday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.