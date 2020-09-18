SoCal Edison and Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. May Encounter Rolling Blackouts This Weekend

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. is alerting customers of potential rolling blackouts beginning today, September 18th, through the weekend that could result from transmission line de-energization in other communities throughout the High Desert due to an elevated wildfire threat. BVES, Inc imports power through transmission lines operated by Southern California Edison and could be directly impacted if they proactively shuts down parts of its grid. So Cal Edison recently issued an alert of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff for today through Sunday due to dry, hot and windy weather conditions and the potential for an elevated fire weather threat across the High Desert region. Customers who require power to operate life-essential medical equipment are encouraged to make special accommodations as a precaution, or dial 9-1-1 if they are unable to secure alternative power during an outage. BVES, Inc advises customers to take proactive safety precautions such as the use of surge protectors for valuable electronics or unplugging such devices to protect them in the event of a power surge. Also, make an emergency kit with essentials such as flashlights, a battery-operated radio, nonperishable food, water, and first aid kit. And, remember to keep your refrigerator and freezer closed to help preserve your food in the event of a loss of power. If you have questions, customers can call BVES, Inc at (800) 808-2837, visit BVESInc.com or their Facebook page.