Snow Valley Added to the List of Ski Area Closures

Big Bear, CA – Snow Valley Mountain Resort Vice President and General Manager, Kevin Somes announced this afternoon that they are pausing operations effective tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17th in light of the current situation involving COVID-19. During this time they will continue grooming the mountain to maintain their snow pack and will make snow as conditions permit. Somes added, “While we currently do not know how long this will last, we are ready at a moment’s notice to push the “play” button and resume operations”.