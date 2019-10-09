Snow Summit Tribute to Former Owner Dick Kun

Big Bear, CA – The committee which is organizing the tribute has taken several major steps forward in order to erect a bronze statue depicting Dick Kun at the base area of Snow Summit. The project has been the mission and brainchild of several business owners in Big Bear. Community members, including civic and business leaders, past management, employees and stockholders realize the significance that Dick Kun played in the success and development of Big Bear Valley. Many individuals, organizations and resort industry leaders have made generous donations as this “larger than life” project has gotten underway.

The bronze will depict Dick on his skis, in an expert skier pose, jumping downhill inspired from an actual photo of him. The artist Ron Pekar, a part-time resident of Big Bear, has crafted many renderings and the first clay scale model is taking shape giving the committee a first, behind the scenes glimpse of what promises to be dramatic and inspiring.

With the help of our community this project will be ready to be unveiled sometime this winter season. As it can be imagined this project comes with a total cost of $75K to $125K. You can help and be a part of this important moment in our history as well as help pay tribute to a man who’s grit, determination and vision sprouted prosperity for Big Bear in Southern California.

Donation checks can be made out to the Big Bear Ski Education Foundation, a nonprofit 501c-3 California Corporation, memo to DK Tribute and mailed to PO 1384, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 or contact Simeon Prophet, Loren Hafen or Rick Herrick for more information. Email dickkuntribute@gmail.com.