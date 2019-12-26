Snow Storm Causes Intermittent Road Closures

UPDATE: All highways and roadway in the San Bernardino mountain regions are experiencing storm related and post holiday traffic delays. Motorists should expect lengthy delays in travel and the potential for intermittent road closures combined with heavy snowfall, slick road conditions and, at times, white out with very low visibility. All routes in, out and throughout the Big Bear Valley have an R-2 chain restriction. All vehicles must have chains on their drive wheels unless you are driving a 4-wheel drive vehicle with chains on board. Big Bear Lake, CA – CHP is intermittently closing HWY 330 to remove disabled vehicles. The advice from Caltrans is to avoid HWY 330. If you must travel, you are advised to take HWY 18 to Lucerne or HWY 38 to Mentone, but be advised that both routes are experiencing higher than normal traffic and have an R2 Chain Requirement in effect. Remember, you must always carry chains when traveling to the mountain community during winter months.