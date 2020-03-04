SNF Unit Moves to YMCA Camp Oakes

Big Bear, CA – In response to the potential need for expansion and to keep residents of the Skilled Nursing Facility safe, John Friel, CEO of the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District, tells Kbear that the hospital will be moving the SNF department to the YMCA Camp Oakes until further notice. After many weeks of planning, the move is expected to take place on Friday, April 3rd. John Friel added, “The primary reason for the relocation is for the safety of our residents of the Skilled Nursing Facility. As the residents are elderly with health conditions, we need to keep them separate from any COVID-19 patients.” Also, hospitals were told by the State that they need to expand their capacity. By relocating the 13 SNF residents, it will open that wing of the hospital for future patients. BVCHD is grateful for the support of the YMCA of Long Beach, who are the owners of Camp Oakes, for offering their facility which is a location that can accommodate hospital beds and nursing equipment as well as being ADA compliant and equipped with a kitchen and food services. During this time, family contact is limited to phone calls, social media and facetime except for special circumstances and in end of life situations. Additionally, Mr. Friel added that the number of Emergency Room visits are down and that people who suspect they have COVID-19 symptoms are calling the emergency department first before arrival. Patients are being evaluated in the parking lot as they are trying to keep the hospital ER as a dedicated space for other health emergencies. The Family Health Center is open and physicians are still seeing patients and, in some cases, Telehealth services are available. Discussions with the County regarding drive through coronavirus testing for the mountain communities, including Big Bear Valley, are on-going.

