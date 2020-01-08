Smoke from “Apple Fire” near Beaumont Is No Threat to Big Bear

Big Bear News – Cherry Valley, CA – UPDATE: 8:00PM – The Apple Fire is now at 12,000 acres and remains at 0% containment. Evacuation orders and warnings are in place to those areas closest to the path of the fire. The fire is still not a threat to Big Bear.

UPDATE: 5:30PM – The San Bernardino National Forest is closing the San Gorgonio Wilderness as well as inbound trails and associated parking lots. There is the possibility of additional evacuations that could be put in place in the path of the fire. Highway 38, as well as Highway 18 in both directions, remain open. The Apple Fire still does not pose a threat to Big Bear.

UPDATE: 3:30pm – The Apple Fire is now at 4125 acres and remains at 0% containment. Additional evacuation orders and warnings are now in place for those closest to the area of spread. It still does not pose a threat to the Big Bear Valley.

1:00pm – An ominous plume of smoke is visible from the North Shore of Big Bear Valley. The smoke is from the “Apple Fire” that started yesterday at approximately 6pm in the community of Cherry Valley. Currently, the fire is at 1900 acres with 0% containment. At it’s distance, the Apple Fire poses no threat to the Big Bear Valley and is under the direction of CALFIRE/Riverside County, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and CHP. Cherry Valley is located below Oak Glen, close to Beaumont. The fire is burning very close to the 10 Freeway. Evacuations are in place for Potato Canyon area west to Raywood Flat in San Bernardino County. Hot and dry fuels are creating a fast rate of spread.