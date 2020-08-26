Small Vegetation Fire, the Mitsubishi Fire, No Threat to Big Bear

Big Bear News – Holcomb Valley, CA, 8/26/20 – UPDATE AS OF 5:12pm Wednesday 8/26 – Revised Acreage per Air Attack (3-5 acres) –

Smoke and firefighting aircraft activity is the result of a small vegetation fire which began at approximately 11:41am this morning in eastern Holcomb Valley. Fire crews responded quickly with air attack and established a retardant line completely around the fire perimeter. Three helicopters, including the Skycrane made drops on the fire, now being called the Mitsubishi Fire. Although in a remote area, ground crews made access and were able to quickly make great progress. Air attack and helicopters continue to work the hot spots. The US Forest Service estimates the size of the fire to be 1-2 acres and is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike. The Mitsubishi Fire is not a threat to the Big Bear Valley.