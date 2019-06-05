Sheriff’s Dive Team Recovers Drowning Victim in Big Bear Lake

Big Bear, CA – On May 4, at approximately 1:46 p.m., deputies from the Big Bear Station received a call for service in reference to two victims drowning in Big Bear Lake. Deputies arrived on scene at approximately 1:52 p.m. and contacted multiple witnesses.

Both victims had been on a pontoon boat with several other subjects when they dove into the lake. Almost immediately, both victims began having trouble swimming and needed rescue. One of the victims was successfully pulled from the water and was in stable condition. Witnesses and Lake Patrol lost visual of the other victim, 25 year old, Panorama City resident, Edwin Anzaldo, and contacted the Sheriff’s Department.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team was immediately notified and responded. Water conditions during the search and recovery were approximately 53 degrees with near zero visibility. At approximately 8:00 p.m., Anzaldo was located, using underwater sonar, 31 feet below the surface. Anzaldo was transported back to shore and the Coroner notified.