Sheriff’s Crimes Against Children Detectives Arrest Big Bear Resident For Child Pornography

Big Bear, CA – Investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Crimes Against Children Division, investigated a cyber tip reported by an Electronic Service Provider. The cyber tip contained images of child pornography. Through investigation, investigators determined the ESP account belonged to 31 year old, Big Bear resident, Adam Lara.

On Thursday, September 12, personnel from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Specialized Enforcement Detail arrested Lara in the city of Big Bear. During the investigation, CAC detectives learned Lara communicated with several female juveniles online, using various social media applications. Lara was arrested for possession of child pornography and booked into Central Detention Center. His bail was set at $25,000. Lara posted bail and was released. The criminal case will be forwarded to the San Bernardino District Attorney’s Office for review.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any person who may have been victimized by Adam Lara. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brian Arias of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.