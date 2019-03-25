Seeking Volunteers to Staff Fire Lookouts in the Forest

Big Bear, CA – The Fire Lookout Host Program, one of several volunteer programs with the Southern California Mountains Foundation, is now recruiting volunteers to staff fire lookouts in the San Bernardino National Forest for the 2019 fire season. Lookout Volunteers help protect the forest, local mountain communities, as well as communities along the forest boundary from the threat of fire. Lookout Volunteers also act as hosts to the multitude of public that visit the towers.

New Volunteer training begin April 13th , 2019. Becoming a Fire Lookout host is serious business and a lot of fun! Volunteers must attend 4 training classes: a two hour Orientation class, a three hour Natural History class, a seven hour Operations class, and an all-day In-Tower Training that puts you in the fire lookout with an experienced host.

Becoming a fire lookout is an interesting, enjoyable, and rewarding undertaking. However, it is not a position to be taken lightly. Our lookout hosts must be professional, reliable, attentive and most importantly, trustworthy as they may have a larger perspective of the fire environment, how incoming weather impacts it and the safety of personnel in the field. Anyone age 18 or over can become a lookout volunteer.

Dates and additional information are posted on the Southern California Mountains Foundation website; www.mountainsfoundation.org/fire-lookouts or contact the Fire Lookout Host Program Coordinator, Pam Morey, at (909) 225-1025 or e-mail at pmorey@mountainsfoundation.org.