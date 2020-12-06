Second Drowning at Boulder Bay

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – On Thursday, June 11th at 1:33PM, law enforcement and medical personnel were summoned to a drowning incident in the Boulder Bay area of Big Bear Lake. After a search of the area rescue divers located Carlos Ardissonni, a 17-year-old resident of Thermal, Riverside County. Ardissonni was pronounced dead on scene at 3:18PM. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department- Big Bear station is investigating the incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Big Bear Sheriff’s Department at 909-866-0100.