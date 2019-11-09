School District Appoints New Board Member

Big Bear, CA – On October 2nd, the Bear Valley Unified School District will seat it’s fifth Board Member. Four qualified candidates have applied for the open Governing Board seat vacated by the resignation of Beverly Grabe. The applicants include Brian Dubow, Stephen Foulkes, Axel Heller and Glenn Jacklin. In addition to meeting the eligibility requirements set by the Board, candidates completed an introduction letter and candidate questionnaire. A self description of the candidates include Brian Dubow, retired aerospace program manager and chief engineer, as well as a previous Board Chairman of a high school engineering program in Michigan. Dr. Stephen Foulkes, past Bear Valley Unified School District Board Member from 2014 to 2018 and retired Vice President of RCK Properties. Axel Heller, a permanent resident since 2017 and an active participant in the Sierra Club and National Ski Patrol. And, Glenn Jacklin, Recreation Superintendent of the Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District. Interviews of the candidates will be held in open session as the last agenda item at the October 2nd regularly scheduled School Board meeting at the district office on Moonridge Road. Open session starts at 5:30pm. Following the interviews, action will be taken to appoint and swear in the new board member.