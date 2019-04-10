School District Appoints Dr. Stephen Foulkes

At the Regular Board Meeting of the Bear Valley Unified School District on Wednesday October 2nd, the Governing Board interviewed four eligible candidates in open session to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Beverly Grabe. The three Board Members present at the meeting voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Stephen Foulkes as a Governing Board Member. Dr. Foulkes previously served a four year term on the School Board which ended November 2018. At a reception for Mrs. Grabe at the same meeting, she expressed gratitude towards her fellow board members and School District staff over the 11 years she served on the Governing Board.

Board Vice-President Cathy Herrick, Superintendent Mary Suzuki, Beverly Grabe, Board President John Goepp, Board Member Paul Zamoyta