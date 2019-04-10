School Board Discusses New Football and Track Stadium

Business conducted at the October 2nd Regular Board Meeting of the Bear Valley Unified School District included information regarding the construction of a new sports field presented by Linda Rosado, Executive Director of Business Services, and Terry Planz, Director of Maintenance and Operations. Two options were given with a price tag of $9.8 million and $4.4 million respectively. The new stadium project, if approved and funding secured, will be placed in the area of the previous Chautauqua High School location adjacent to the existing baseball fields. Having recently returned from the California’s Coalition for Adequate School Housing conference, Ms. Rosado and Mr. Planz received ideas for potential funding opportunities in addition to the use of redevelopment agency funds for the project. The next step in the discussion is to present the $4.4 millon design plan option to the Sports Field Committee for input. The other facilities project being considered by the School Board is for the modernization and construction of science labs and a culinary arts classroom at Big Bear High School. The architect contract for design services by Miller Architectural Corporation in the amount of $330,168 was tabled until the full School Board members would be present. The request by the Board to Administration was made to consider additional options that may reduce that cost. Additionally, a new start time for closed session agenda items was voted in to begin at the later time of 4:30pm instead of 4pm. Open session will remain at 5:30pm on the first and third Wednesday of each month unless otherwise noted.