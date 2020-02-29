SBNF Pile Burn Operations Today

Big Bear, CA – UPDATE: Saturday, 6pm – San Bernardino National Forest fire crews accomplished 144 acres in today’s prescribed burn creating a safe space for firefighters to work to protect Big Bear in the event of a wildfire. Flames may be visible from across the Valley throughout the night. There are no plans for pile burning tomorrow but today’s piles could continue to burn down so smoke may be visible tomorrow. Fire crews will return to the scene in the morning to monitor and mop up.

Saturday, 11am: With ideal weather and air quality conditions, San Bernardino National Forest fire crews are planning to pile burn off Mill Creek Rd (2N10) on Saturday. Smoke is visible and can be seen coming from between the ski resorts.