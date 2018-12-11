Santa Claus is Coming to Town

Big Bear, CA – The Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake has invited Santa and his elves to visit the boys and girls in the Big Bear Valley. Families and visitors are invited to call and schedule a visit from the big man himself. Children will be surprised as they hear the familiar “Ho, Ho, Ho!” and jingle bells coming up the walk. Santa will greet the children by name, hand out gifts, and sit for photos.

Visits will be on the 20th, 21st, and the 22nd of December. Santa’s helpers will give you an approximate arrival time when you call for a visit. Please call any of the following numbers before December 19th to be sure Santa and his holiday friends stop by your house.

All Protection Alarm: (909) 866-6586

Licensed Home Improvement (909) 281-4495

Robinhood Resort (909) 866-4643

Little Green House Florist(909) 866-5351

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!