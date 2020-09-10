San Bernardino National Forest Reopened

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The San Bernardino National Forest has reopened with restrictions:

Camping is only allowed in some developed campgrounds. See “Camping prohibition” under “Closures” here.

Areas in and near the El Dorado and Snow fires are closed, including: The entire San Gorgonio Wilderness Thomas Hunting Grounds Road and general area Thurman Flats Picnic Area and general area Yucaipa Ridge The Pacific Crest Trail between Snow Creek Village and Black Mountain Road and surrounding area

A number of recreation sites that normally close for the season by this time have closed. Use the Recreation section to check on specific sites’ open/closed statuses.

Road and parking lots closures are listed on the road closure page.

All closures established before the full forest closure on Labor Day 2020 remain in effect.