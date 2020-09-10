KBHR 93.3 and 102.5 - Big Bear News

San Bernardino National Forest Reopened

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The San Bernardino National Forest has reopened with restrictions:

  • Camping is only allowed in some developed campgrounds. See “Camping prohibition” under “Closures” here.
  • Areas in and near the El Dorado and Snow fires are closed, including:
    • The entire San Gorgonio Wilderness
    • Thomas Hunting Grounds Road and general area
    • Thurman Flats Picnic Area and general area
    • Yucaipa Ridge
    • The Pacific Crest Trail between Snow Creek Village and Black Mountain Road and surrounding area
  • A number of recreation sites that normally close for the season by this time have closed. Use the Recreation section to check on specific sites’ open/closed statuses.
  • Road and parking lots closures are listed on the road closure page.
  • All closures established before the full forest closure on Labor Day 2020 remain in effect.

